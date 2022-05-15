November 25, 1932 - May 3, 2022
Walter Lund Iverson was born November 25, 1932, in Mound, Minnesota. He passed away surrounded by his family on May 3, 2022. Walter was one of four siblings and was known as Sonny to his family and friends. He excelled in academics and athletics throughout his high school and college years. He served in the United States Army and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant.
Walter had a love for long-haul trucking and owned and operated Waleye Trucks and Lynne Trux in California. Later in his professional career Walter was a licensed real estate broker and specialized in commercial property. He was the owner of Clocktower Realty in Albany, Oregon.
Walter is survived by his wife Lynne Carroll-Iverson, children, and grandchildren.
Walter will receive honors and be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery.