Walter J. Atkinson

July 2, 1936 - September 30, 2022

Walter J. Atkinson, 86, beloved husband and father, passed away at home surrounded by his family on September 30, 2022.

Walt was born in Portland on July 2, 1936 to Earl H. and Iris Mae Atkinson.

Walt was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Pierpoint, and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Atkinson; his two daughters Coleen Montgomery (Jim) and Cristy Richards (Steve); four grandchildren: Jeremy Montgomery, Stephanie Montgomery, Marissa Brotherton (Joe), and Megan Richards; and one great-grandson, A.J. Brotherton. He is also survived by his brother, Keith Atkinson and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Samaritan Evergreen Hospice for the wonderful, loving care they gave him.

A funeral service will be held at McHenry Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 4, followed by a graveside service at the Alsea Cemetery. Donations may be given to the Alsea Wolverine Booster Club (18062 Alsea Highway Alsea, OR 97324) or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.