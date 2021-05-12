Walter Bruce Relf was born February 7, 1963, passed away April 23, 2021, at age 58. Walter (Wally) was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, the son of Robert Bruce Relf and Edith A. (Baumann) Relf. His family moved to Alpine, Oregon in the early 1970s, where Wally attended Alpine Elementary School, then Monroe High School. He was an avid athlete throughout his teen years. As a young man he worked the Christmas tree fields in the area, as well as helping on the family farm. He worked as a delivery driver for a local propane dealer for a few years, moved to Albany and began learning the art of towing and recovery from a local towing company. After less than two years, he recognized that he wanted to open his own shop, so with customer service and a standard of quality in mind he began All-Rite Towing & Recovery. With a credo stating "If you want it done right - call All-Rite." He soon raised the bar for customer service and loyalty. For 27 years Wally was sole proprietor of All-Rite Towing, with an occasional part-time driver as back up. Through his help and support to many families during difficult times and crisis, he built lasting friendships and goodwill. Wally ventured into other interests over the years in an effort to create security for his family. He bought a few single-family rental houses, purchased Riley's Billiards, Bar & Grill, where he and his wife were partners. Wally had a smile and an ear for anyone who needed to vent; whether a customer, a neighbor, or a supplier, he had an easy-going personality with an idea or two about how to fix most anything, often times going out of his way to do just that. His most used expression was, "How can I help?" This was his approach with everything in life, whether he just met you or had known you for years. His personal belief of "others before self" carried through in his life and career. Wally retired from towing in 2016, passing on All-Rite to his long time friend Joshua Lane, who now holds the chains.