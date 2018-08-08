March 10, 1933 — August 5, 2018
Wallace (Wally) Anthony Newton, 85 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
Wally was born March 10, 1933 to John and Bernice (Ridders) Newton. He was the third of three brothers. He was raised by his grandparents Henry and Mary Ridders after the death of his mother Bernice when he was only 19 days old. He was a lifelong Albany resident, being born and raised in North Albany.
He attended Fir Grove Grade School and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1951.
He joined the army and fought in the Korean conflict.
He then worked as plant/production manager of Corvallis Gazette Times for 30 years before retiring.
Wally was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, member of the American Legion, and former BPOE member as well as a member of a pinochle card club. He was a master do-it-yourselfer and could repair and/or build nearly anything. He took pride in his craftsmanship and work.
He also enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, boating and camping. He especially enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s activities. Some of his fondest memories were of family camping trips.
Wally is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dolores (Haener) Newton; children, Pam Bissonette (Robert), Jodi Schwindt (Victor), Steven Newton (Jammie), Kenneth Newton (Gina), Kristi Marshall (Heath); 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents John and Bernice; and brothers, Robert and John.
A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 16 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
