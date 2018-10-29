January 29, 1928 — October 20, 2018
Wallace Eugene “Bud” Gibbs, age 90, passed away peacefully after a short illness with pneumonia. He died on October 20, 2018 in Tigard.
Bud was born January 29, 1928 to Floyd and Georgia Fisher Gibbs in Hood River, Oregon. Bud was raised in Hood River where he attended the local schools and graduated from Hood River High School in 1945. Bud was a three sport athlete in high school, and set the Oregon high school record for total points scored in a single basketball season in 1944-1945. His record of 475 points maintained the state record for eight years. There is a family joke that no matter where Bud traveled around the country throughout his lifetime, it seemed like he always ran into someone with a Hood River connection.
After graduation at age 17, Bud accepted a football and basketball scholarship at Oregon State College (now OSU). As a freshman at OSC, Bud played varsity football and freshman basketball and joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. When Bud turned 18 winter quarter of his freshman year, he was drafted into the army and stationed in San Antonio.
After his discharge from the service, Bud returned to OSC where he played three more years of varsity football and graduated in 1950 with a degree in education. During his time in college Bud met the love of his life, Anita Miller, and they were married for 64 years until her passing in 2015.
Bud’s first job after college was teacher, coach, and vice principal at Tigard High school in 1950. In 1954, Bud moved the family (which now included children Christy and Jeff) to Albany to accept a teaching and head football coach position at Albany High School. Daughter Becky was added to the family in 1957. In 1958, Bud was noticed by Oregon State head football coach Tommy Prothro and was hired as a Beaver’s assistant coach. Bud completed a master’s degree in Public Administration in 1959.
In 1961, the OSU President sought out and hired Bud as Registrar for the university. Bud later acquired the additional responsibilities of Director of Admissions. He held this position until his retirement in 1990, after 40 years of working in education. Bud was one of the first Director of Admissions to travel the west coast to high school college visitation nights to explain the benefits of receiving an education at OSU. Bud was also instrumental in making OSU one of the first universities in the nation to implement computerization to automate the process of class registration.
Bud was recognized in professional circles as a regional and national leader. He served as President of the Pacific Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers in 1975. He was a committee chairman several times in the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, as well as the College Board.
Throughout the years Bud was involved in a variety of clubs and activities which included terms as President of the Corvallis Thirty Staters and the Century Club. He also served on numerous Corvallis school board committees. In addition, Bud held membership on the OSU Athletic Board for 22 years, ten years as a United Way unit chairman, and 15 years as the campus selective service advisor.
Bud was active in the Phi Delta Theta alumni association throughout his life, and a member of the Presbyterian Church. He was inducted into the OSU and State of Oregon Halls of Fame in 2012. He was also inducted into the West Albany High School Hall of Fame in 2016. Bud was an avid supporter of OSU Athletics where he enjoyed attending the football and basketball games for 70 years.
In retirement years, Bud and Anita made every effort to attend the sporting events and school activities of their four grandchildren. They also enjoyed vacationing at their timeshare at Lincoln City, and spending the winter months in Palm Springs, California. After Anita passed away, Bud moved to Tigard to be near his son and daughter.
Bud was gregarious, a man of high principles and character, and he had a strong work ethic. Devotion to family was always a high priority for him. He will be remembered as a kind and loving father, grandfather, and a good friend to many people. Bud will be fondly remembered for his gift of connecting with people and mesmerizing them with his captivating stories.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife Anita; and daughter Christine. He is survived by his son Jeff (Barb) Gibbs of Milwaukie; daughter Becky (Jim) Conley of Lake Oswego; granddaughters Amanda Gibbs and Tracy Gibbs of Portland; grandson Chris (Heather) Conley; and granddaughter Katie Conley, both of Seattle. He is also survived by his sister Betty Sieverkropp; son-in-law Ron West; sister-in-law Shirley Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Bud’s request, there will be no memorial service and the family will hold a private gathering.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances to Our Beaver Nation, 134 Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 97331, or to your favorite charity. GO BEAVS!