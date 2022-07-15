May 17, 1984 - June 3, 2022
Wade Allan Flaeschel, age 38 of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away at his home in Canyonville on June 3rd, 2022. Wade was born in Chico, California on May 17th, 1984 to Craig and Lori Flaeschel.
He attended high school in Quincy, California and soon after joined the US Army on April 19th, 2004. On October 10th, 2005 he received an Army commendation medal for his exemplary service during Operation Iraqi Freedom after which he was discharged shortly after in 2006. In 2012, Wade decided to pack his bags and move to Oregon to be with his dad and pursue a degree in forestry service, of which he received an AA of Sciences at Umpqua Community College. Wade was a patriot who deeply loved his country and was proud of his service in the US Army. His unique perspective, thoughtful deliberation, and "ear to ear" grin will be sorely missed by all.
Wade was preceded in death by his father, Craig Allan Flaeschel, grandfather Allan Flaeschel, uncles Corrie Braden, Blake Hennings, Robert "Uncle Robbie" Braden, and cousin Drew Hennings.
Wade is survived by his mother, Lori Elizabeth Braden Newton, brother Evan Flaeschel, stepfather Dave Newton, two grandmothers, Lori Paisley and Genny Braden, two aunts, Diane Crookshank-Flaeschel and Robin Hennings, and multiple cousins and extended family.