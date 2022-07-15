Wade Allan Flaeschel

He attended high school in Quincy, California and soon after joined the US Army on April 19th, 2004. On October 10th, 2005 he received an Army commendation medal for his exemplary service during Operation Iraqi Freedom after which he was discharged shortly after in 2006. In 2012, Wade decided to pack his bags and move to Oregon to be with his dad and pursue a degree in forestry service, of which he received an AA of Sciences at Umpqua Community College. Wade was a patriot who deeply loved his country and was proud of his service in the US Army. His unique perspective, thoughtful deliberation, and "ear to ear" grin will be sorely missed by all.