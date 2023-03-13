September 26, 1934—March 9, 2023

Dean Hanson of Corvallis, Oregon passed away peacefully on March 9th.

Dean was born in Princeton, Minnesota to Alvin and Bernice Hanson; he was their third son. The family made some moves to other states but settled in Albany, Oregon in the early 1950s. Dean graduated from Laurelwood Academy High School in 1953.

Dean married Barbara Pease on November 5, 1955. Together they had 4 children, George, Beverly, Kathy and Steve. Other than a short 2 year move to Escondido, California, they lived their lives in Corvallis, Oregon.

In the 50s and 60s, Dean worked for Sprick Roofing. For several years, he worked at Cascade TBA, and in 1979, Dean and his son George opened Hanson Tire in Corvallis. Dean retired in 1997.

Dean and Barbara loved to travel, whether it be flying to countries like China or Italy or driving their motor home to Alaska or Louisiana. They always had a great time. Family was their number one love, and family gatherings were always joyful.

Dean also loved to hunt, fish, snow ski, ride 4-wheelers, he just liked to stay active.

Dean was preceded in death by his wife Barbara and son George.

Dean is survived by his children Beverly (Brian) Nordyke, Kathy (Fred) Lowther, and Steve (Shirley) Hanson, daughter-in-law Cheryl Hanson, 12 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 11:00 am at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens, 34275 SW Riverside Drive, Albany, Oregon 97321.