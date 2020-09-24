In their free time they camped, fished, motored around the West Coast to visit family and friends and see the sites. In their retirement they were on the casino bus regularly playing the penny machines and eating the free buffet… the buffet lost on most trips. They were self-sufficient, growing and canning all their own food most of their lives, and supplied friends and family from their bountiful garden seasons.

Vonda loved her flower garden, crocheting, cooking (especially desserts), camping and collecting. She was a fan of the Beavers, Blazers, and sports on TV in general. Vonda was a good neighbor and the door was always open. She had one of the world's best laughs that was loud and heard often, the kind of laugh that was contagious. She was active in the Grange for many years and volunteered her time with many organizations. She liked to expand your waistline with cookies, pies, fudge, cakes and some of the best fresh berry cobblers you ever tasted.