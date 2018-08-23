July 15, 1923 — August 11, 2018
Vivian was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 15, 1923 to Morris and Polia Galler.
She passed away peacefully, shortly after her 95th birthday in Corvallis.
She was raised by immigrant parents in Chicago, excelled in her studies and through hard work and long hours of practice became a concert-quality pianist.
At the age of thirteen, while still in high school, she met her future husband, Irving. When she was 19, they were married during a snow storm on Thanksgiving in 1942 while Irv was on a three-day pass from the Army Air Corps.
After the war ended, the family moved to Los Angeles, California.
Vivian was a working mother at a time when few women worked outside the home. She worked as a secretary and office manager for several businesses before collaborating in the family hardware import business, Ronko International.
Viv and Irv worked side by side for many years. During that time, they were active in many progressive and philanthropic organizations. They also loved to bowl, practiced Transcendental Meditation, participated in Marriage Encounter, square danced, enjoyed traveling in their RV, dubbed the “Korn Krib,” and were loyal practitioners of the.
Following their retirement in 1989, Viv and Irv moved to Ashland, Oregon. They loved the simplicity and beauty of living in southern Oregon. They made friends easily and soon became active members in the community, frequently getting together with friends and sharing their opinions on the editorial page of the Ashland Tidings. She was constantly taking continuing education classes including Japanese cuisine and culture, Latin, bird identification and Shakespeare.
Following Irv’s passing in 2001, Vivian continued to live an active and fulfilling life in Ashland. In 2008, she moved to assisted living in Portland. Viv enjoyed the events and cultural activities in Portland for nearly ten years as her memory loss progressed. Throughout this time, she maintained her cheerful personality and faced her challenges courageously.
Most important to Vivian was her loving connection to family. Besides her dedicated commitment to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she (enthusiastically) maintained close relationships with family members from all over the world. Her knowledge of family history was encyclopedic. She was happiest at family events where she shared stories and enjoyed catching up with everyone.
Vivian is survived by her sons, Stephen and his wife, Andee, of Los Angeles, Howard and his wife, Susan, of Corvallis, and Larry of Ashland; grandchildren, Jeffery Korn, Richard Korn, Brian Korn, Victoria Lerner, Carrie Greenshields, Abe Korn, and Lia Korn; great-grandchildren, Max Korn, Gavin Korn, Morgan Korn, Jacob Lerner, Emma Lerner, Eli Greenshields, and Gabriel Korn.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Irving Korn, and her brother, Bernard Galler.
A memorial service was held in Los Angeles August 16, 2018.