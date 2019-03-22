January 24, 1940 — February 16, 2019
Vivan was born in Trenton, Nebraska to Herschal and Veda Ellsworth.
She died February 16, 2019.
The family moved to Junction City when Vivian was two years old and to Corvallis when she was 11. She graduated from Inavale Grade School from eighth grade and from Corvallis High School in 1957.
Vivian graduated from Northwest Christian College, earned a MEd. at Oregon State University in elementary education and a Masters of guidance and educational psychology from the University of Nevada — Reno.
Viv was a teacher by nature. She loved teaching children in Sunday school at the First Christian Church in Corvallis and in schools in Indianapolis, Indiana, Eddyville and Siletz while in the teaching crops; Alpine, McDermitt, Nevada and Battle Mountain, Nevada. She also taught elementary education at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
She was a member of the First Christian Church, Corvallis. She was also a volunteer chaplain at Good Samaritan Medical Center and the Albany General Hospital. She loved to write and was a member of the Write Your Life story Class in Philomath.
Vivian was preceded in death by sisters, Elspeth Hoover and Wyonna Mickel.
She is survived by five nephews, Jim, Steve, Sam, Jeff and Scott Mickel; and one niece.
Memorial services are to be held at 2 p.m. on March 30 at the First Christian Church in Corvallis.
Memorials can be sent to First Christian Church, Corvallis or to the Chaplains Fund at Samaritan Medical Center in Corvallis.