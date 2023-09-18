Our mother, Virginia Walter passed away on September 9, 2023 at the age of 93. She enjoyed a long and full life. Born in Portland Oregon, she met her husband of 53 years, Ray Walter in Burns Oregon.

Virginia graduated from Oregon State University in 1953 with a a degree in Business Education . She taught high school in Los Angeles for a few years, before returning to Oregon to marry and start her family. As her children grew, she taught shorthand at Lane Community College's night school so she could continue to be home with her girls. Later, Virginia became a secretary at Weyerhaeuser in Springfield Oregon. Virginias friends and family meant so much to her. She enjoyed walking every day with friends and neighbors and attributed her longevity to her love to walk.