Our mother, Virginia Walter passed away on September 9, 2023 at the age of 93. She enjoyed a long and full life. Born in Portland Oregon, she met her husband of 53 years, Ray Walter in Burns Oregon.
Virginia graduated from Oregon State University in 1953 with a a degree in Business Education . She taught high school in Los Angeles for a few years, before returning to Oregon to marry and start her family. As her children grew, she taught shorthand at Lane Community College's night school so she could continue to be home with her girls. Later, Virginia became a secretary at Weyerhaeuser in Springfield Oregon. Virginias friends and family meant so much to her. She enjoyed walking every day with friends and neighbors and attributed her longevity to her love to walk.
Virginia is survived by her daughters Linda (Steve) Johnson, LeighAnn (Mike) Bell, grandsons Eric (Michelle) Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Ryan (Amanda) Holm, Sean (Trista) Holm and great grandchildren Claira Holm, Elijah Holm, Judah Holm, Curtis Bower and Abbie Bower.
Virginia requested there be no service and her wishes will be respected. The family does ask each of her friends and family to take a moment to share a random act of kindness in her honor.