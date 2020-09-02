Virginia Parker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 21, 1948 – August 29, 2020

Virginia Ann Parker, 72, of Lebanon passed away Saturday in Corvallis.

Virginia was born January 21, 1948 in Merced, California. She lived in Sacramento until moving to Concord, California at the age of 10. She graduated from Ygnacio Valley High School in 1965 and then attended Diablo Valley College. Virginia had worked in the banking industry much of her life, primarily in the Bay Area. She moved to Lebanon in 2005.

Virginia attended Hope Church in Albany and also belonged to the Burgundy Belles. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, bonsai plants, art, genealogy and scrap booking.

She is survived by her son Joseph and Sheila Parsons, sister Patti Knight, grandson Jonathan Parsons, step-grandson Dean and Tiffany Wagner and their children Addison and Zoey.

Viewing will be from 4 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 4 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.