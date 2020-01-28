December 1, 1929 — January 20, 2020

Virginia Mae Schrock, was born December 1, 1929 in Payette, Idaho and passed away January 20, 2020, surrounded by her family in Corvallis. She was 90 years old.

Virginia’s childhood began in a tiny northeastern, Oregon town called Cove. She spent much of her time with her Grandmother and her Aunt Mary, surrounded by several acres of farmland. In grade school, her family moved near Hood River, Oregon, where she resided until she went off to college to study business. She then married Clayton Teach, and after 10 years, several moves and two daughters later, their marriage came to an end. In 1961, she met and married Dale Schrock, plunging her into a life filled with farming and four more children.

She was deeply involved in farm life, and not only as a workmate alongside Dale. Virginia was active in organizations such as Oregon Women for Agriculture, Benton County Extension, and 4-H. She immersed herself into the lives of her children, and her and Dale looked to add another. Unfortunately, their little boy passed on too soon, Years later another daughter was added to the blended family.

