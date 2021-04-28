Virginia (Jeannie) Mae Albion

Jan. 16, 1941- Apr. 24, 2021

Jennie Albion, 80, of Lebanon died Saturday in Albany, Oregon. She was born in Chambers, Kentucky to John and Margaret Rice. She was raised in Hawesville, Kentucky and moved to Illinois in 1955. She married Jack B. Albion on October 15, 1960 in Rockford, Illinois. He precedes her in death.

She moved to Lebanon in 1974. Mrs. Albion was a homemaker and babysat many kids who were dear to her heart, including in the nursery at the Church of the Nazarene, and later, Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed bowling, bird watching, camping, gardening, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her sons, Dave (Sherry), John (Kathy) and Brad. Grandchildren, Matthew (Melissa), Katie (Jerrel), Justin, Alex, Sara and Leslie (Tyler). Great-grandchildren Rylan, Jackson, Maxwell, and Jace. She is also survived by sisters, Margaret (Harold), Alice and Lucille and brother Dink (Linda). Siblings John, Wanda, David, Wayne, Mary Ann and Carolyn preceded her in death.

A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m., Monday, May 3, at Huston Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a,m,, Tuesday, May 4, at The River Center in Lebanon. A private graveside service will follow. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.