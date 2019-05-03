September 8, 1929 — April 10, 2019
Virginia “Ginger” Helfer, age 89, of Gainesville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Ginger was an Oregon resident most of her adult life, and lived in Corvallis from 1963 until 2017, when she moved to Georgia to be closer to her daughter, Patty.
Ginger was preceded in death in by her husband of 63 years, Donald “Don” Helfer (2012); and two daughters, Gail Helfer (1951) and Carol Helfer (2014).
Ginger is survived by daughter, Patty Waggener of Gainesville, Georgia; son, Robert “Bob” Helfer of Bend, Oregon; sister, June Bills of Boulder, Colorado; two grandsons, Steven Waggener of Boise, Idaho and Jonathan Waggener of Gainesville, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ginger was the youngest of four children, and was born on September 8, 1929 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1947, and attended Washington State University from 1947-1949, where she met Don, who was attending the Washington State University School of Veterinary Medicine. They married on June 5, 1949 and relocated to the Oregon coast, where Don opened his first veterinary practice.
When Don joined the faculty of the School of Veterinary Medicine at Oregon State University in 1963, the family moved to Corvallis. Ginger worked as an administrative secretary for the Department of Agricultural Chemistry at Oregon State University. She was an active member of the Corvallis Rose Society, and did volunteer work at the Oregon State University Thrift Store. She and Don were also actively involved in the Corvallis Historic Auto Club for many years.
Ginger loved spending time gardening and tending her many rose bushes, and during the rainy season Ginger was an avid reader. Being married to a veterinarian, Ginger was a true animal lover, and was especially fond of their many dogs.
The Helfers had many close friends in the Corvallis area which made Ginger’s decision to relocate to Georgia difficult, however she also realized it would be best to be closer to Patty. She and Patty had 18 months together prior to her death, which created many wonderful memories for both.
No formal service is planned in Corvallis, however on April 22, a celebration of Ginger’s life was held at Benton House of Sugar Hill, the very wonderful assisted living facility where Ginger resided while living in Georgia. Ginger was a much loved resident at Benton House, by residents and staff alike.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501 in memory of Virginia Helfer.