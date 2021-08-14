Virginia Hammerness Sedivy

Virginia suffered from a number of illnesses and endured several hospitalizations this past year. During that time, one of her dreams was to return to her apartment at The Regent, an independent living community in Corvallis, with her cat, Snoopy. She was able to fulfill that dream and returned to her apartment in June. Virginia loved her life at The Regent where she felt cared for and supported by the staff and enjoyed the beauty of the mountain views from her apartment. Although she didn't make another trip to the casino, she was able to continue to play casino games on her Kindle.