Virginia Hammerness Sedivy

January 20, 1933 - July 21, 2021
Virginia Sedivy, 88, of Corvallis passed away on July 21, 2021. Virginia, the daughter of Melvin and Marjorie Hammerness, was born in Glasgow, Montana. The family eventually moved to Toledo, Oregon, where her parents owned and operated a family restaurant, Mel's Ice Cream Store, for many years. While attending Toledo High School, Virginia met Albert Richard (Dick) Krieg, who worked for his father's construction company after returning from a stint in the U. S. Navy. She later married Dick and they had four children. They moved to Corvallis in 1958. Virginia and Dick divorced after 20 years of marriage. Virginia later married Jim Sedivy and moved to North Albany where they lived until his sudden death in 2013. Jim and Virginia enjoyed many years of get-togethers with extended family, trips to the casino and spending time together at home.
Virginia was employed for many years at Oregon State University as a payroll specialist in the university's central Payroll Office. She was well known and well respected on campus as someone who provided great customer service and always came to work with a smile on her face and a positive attitude. She loved solving problems and supporting her team and co-workers. She forged many friendships which she sustained after retiring. Virginia loved her family deeply and cherished the moments she shared with them. She was extremely lucky at the casino and enjoyed taking The Regent retirement community bus to Spirit Mountain along with occasional side trips with family.
Virginia suffered from a number of illnesses and endured several hospitalizations this past year. During that time, one of her dreams was to return to her apartment at The Regent, an independent living community in Corvallis, with her cat, Snoopy. She was able to fulfill that dream and returned to her apartment in June. Virginia loved her life at The Regent where she felt cared for and supported by the staff and enjoyed the beauty of the mountain views from her apartment. Although she didn't make another trip to the casino, she was able to continue to play casino games on her Kindle.
Virginia was a remarkable woman with an amazingly strong will to live. Even though she finally succumbed to her illnesses, she overcame a number of battles this past year. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Virgil Hammerness, son, Randy Krieg, husband, Jim Sedivy, and sister, Lois Steinmetz. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Joe) Jennings and Marta (Steve) Follett; son, Tony (Dayle Ann) Krieg; grandchildren, Justin Walsh, Mindy Krieg, Drew Krieg, Greg Krieg and Kellie Allen and seven great-grandchildren.