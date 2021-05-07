September 27, 1940 - May 3, 2021

Musician and retired middle school counselor Virginia (Ginia) Grace Strickland passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the age of 80, in her home in Buena Vista, Oregon, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest, as she did.

Ginia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Mark Strickland; her two daughters Angela Glatz and Jessica King; her 5 grandchildren: Ilia King (14), Niana King (12), Alesia Glatz (12), Esme Glatz (10), and Reiner Glatz (6); and her two sisters Patricia Kuehlwein and Marcia Wilson.

At her request, no funeral services will be held and no flowers need be sent. She preferred that a fund be set up to support the Newport Symphony Orchestra's youth scholarship and endowment programs. Please feel free to give in her name via this link: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/virginia-grace-strickland/7296

