Virginia "Ginger" Maze

October 4, 1934 – May 4, 2020

Born and raised in Kokomo, Indiana, it was there she met the love of her life, Robert "Craig" Maze at a company picnic where their fathers worked. While on leave from the Army, Ginger and Craig decided to get married on Christmas day, and so began their love story of 66 years.

Ginger lived in a number of states throughout her married life, eventually settling with her husband in Corvallis. A devout Catholic, Ginger found a welcoming parish at St. Mary's church. It was there she became involved in a variety of activities and groups, making many life-long friends. Ginger, along with her husband, enjoyed traveling both abroad and in the states, even managing to visit every U.S. State and National Park. Ginger was a remarkable cook, always eager to learn a new recipe and derived great pleasure from the holidays and all the decorating and celebrating that ensued. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Ginger took great pride in her family and never missed a birthday or other important event.