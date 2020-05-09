October 4, 1934 – May 4, 2020
Virginia "Ginger" Maze passed away on May 4, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19 and Parkinson's disease.
Born and raised in Kokomo, Indiana, it was there she met the love of her life, Robert "Craig" Maze at a company picnic where their fathers worked. While on leave from the Army, Ginger and Craig decided to get married on Christmas day, and so began their love story of 66 years.
Ginger lived in a number of states throughout her married life, eventually settling with her husband in Corvallis. A devout Catholic, Ginger found a welcoming parish at St. Mary's church. It was there she became involved in a variety of activities and groups, making many life-long friends. Ginger, along with her husband, enjoyed traveling both abroad and in the states, even managing to visit every U.S. State and National Park. Ginger was a remarkable cook, always eager to learn a new recipe and derived great pleasure from the holidays and all the decorating and celebrating that ensued. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Ginger took great pride in her family and never missed a birthday or other important event.
Diagnosed with Parkinson's later in life, she became a quick study of the disease and though it greatly impacted her quality of life, she faced it with heroic grace and courage.
Ginger is survived by her three children, Dr. Stephen (Denise) Maze, Joseph Maze, and Michelle (Steve) Steele; grandchildren Candace Maze, Lindsey (Shaun) Westerbeck, Ashley Maze, Allison (Cory) Vancura, Lauren Maze, Stephanie (Joel) Pena, Alexis (Michael) Lange, Sydney Steele, Sam Steele; great grandchildren Andrew Matthews, Olivia Westerbeck, Stella Westerbeck, Lyla Westerbeck, Jesse Maze, Javier Pena, Jake Pena, Aubrey Lange, Harvey Lange; brother Robert (Darlene) Scales. She was preceded in death by her husband Craig Maze, brother and parents.
Saddened by the loss of both Ginger and Craig, the family takes great comfort knowing both are at peace and reunited in heaven. A celebration of life will take place at a later date when family and friends can come together to lovingly honor a life well lived.
