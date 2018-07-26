June 21, 1933 — July 21, 2018
Virginia “Delores” Hodney, 85, of Albany, passed at her home.
The daughter of David and Ruth (Douglas) Fackler, she was born in Chadron, Nebraska. Delores married Donald J. Hodney, November 15, 1953, in Yamhill.
Delores graduated from Yamhill High School then worked in nursing in McMinnville and Eugene much of her life.
She became a pastor for the United Methodist Church serving in Falls City, Warrenton, Elgin and Grand Ronde. She retired from the church in 2006 and moved to Albany. She then became a member of the Albany United Methodist Church.
Delores is survived by her sons, Ed and his wife, Heather, and Don and his wife, Kelly; her older sister, Naomi Reinhardt; five grandchildren; and three great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; and brother, David.
Private family services will be held in Eugene.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon/Idaho Conference of the United Methodist Church in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
