Virginia Beth "Dyna" Besse

July 31, 1923 - July 5, 2021

Dyna passed away peacefully on July 5, 2021, just weeks before her 98th birthday. She was fortunate to have had meaningful visits with each of her three daughters, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren within the week of her passing.

Born in Shedd, Oregon, to Homer and Beth Mornhinweg on July 31, 1923, Dyna spent most of her childhood in Albany, graduating from Albany High School in 1941.

She attended Oregon State College (now OSU), graduating in 1944 with a degree in Home Economics, and was known as Dyna, a nickname given to her during a summer job at Crater Lake because she was DYNAmite! While at Oregon State she met Steve Besse, an energetic agricultural student. Her Dynamite personality and spirit matched his exuberance and they married in 1945 during WWII, Steve wearing his Naval uniform. Their marriage lasted 75 years until his death at age 100 in September, 2020.

The couple moved to California, settling in idyllic Sunnyvale where Dyna taught preschool, led Brownie and Girl Scout Troops and served as PTA president. Their neighborhood was filled with kids, small homes and big yards. Children's birthday parties, baseball in the street, and ladies' bridge nights solidified lifelong friendships for Steve and Dyna and their three daughters.

The family relocated to Ontario, Oregon in 1962, bringing Steve and Dyna back to their beloved home state. Dyna continued teaching preschool and became involved with 4-H, where she taught baking skills and the joys of cooking to youngsters. At 4-H camp she demonstrated cooking over a campfire, a skill honed from many camping trips taken by the family.

Being asked to judge muffins at a local 4-H fair was the beginning of many summers of sampling breads, cookies and muffins across the state. Her warm, friendly demeanor put contestants at ease, and she consistently gave positive feedback and encouragement for them to keep learning and keep cooking! Dyna continued to judge 4-H, county fairs and the Oregon State Fair into her 80s.

In 1968 the family moved to Eugene where Dyna taught in the Foods Department at Lane Community College. Her popular courses included bread baking, soups and stews, and creative cooking. She taught special needs students how to be independent in the kitchen, low-income families how to budget for healthy meals, and young college students the joys of cooking while saving money. Her students appreciated her upbeat, positive attitude, and were surprised that saving a few cents had a cumulative effect. She continually emphasized frugality!

With their daughters now grown, Steve and Dyna moved to Corvallis in 1980, returning to where their lives together began. After retirement, Dyna became active in OSU Folk Club, The Senior Nutrition Program and Meals on Wheels, and was awarded Volunteer of the Year from Meals on Wheels in 2002.

Passionate U.S. and world travelers, Steve and Dyna served as hosts for Rural Route tours, taking groups interested in farming and agricultural practices across Europe, Australia and China and hosting two wildlife-viewing trips to Kenya. They created lasting friendships, always opening their home to Oregon visitors.

Dyna's love of gardening was well known and a constant throughout her life. She was an accomplished gardener and her beautiful yard was full of culinary herbs, blueberries, and an abundance of pink flowers. Garden bouquets graced the kitchen and dining room table throughout the year. She was eager to try new plants and methods and shared her knowledge and passion through the OSU Master Gardener program.

A bright genuine smile was ever present on Dyna's face and she was admired by all, for her graciousness, warmth and positive approach to life. Her sincere interest in others nurtured many friendships, both young and old.

Dyna's parents, her only sibling, Doris Dedlow, and husband Steve preceded her in death. Survivors include: daughters Marilyn Karr (Paul), Susan Marchant (Lyle), Joyce Jost (Doug); grandchildren Ryan (Lea) Karr, Emily Karr, Dawson Marchant, Caitlin Jost and great-grandchildren Stella and Felix Karr.

The family wishes to thank the staff of ComForCare Home Care, Stoneybrook Lodge and Lumina Hospice for their compassionate care of and attention to Dyna.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe, Corvallis.