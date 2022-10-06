Virgil Dale Brown

September 24, 1931 - September 30, 2022

Virgil Dale Brown, 91, of Scio passed away Friday at his home. He was born in Lebanon to Blair and Mabel (House) Brown.

Virgil grew up in the Lebanon area where he attended Mount Hope School and Lebanon High School. He also worked with his dad and brothers on the family farm and in their logging business.

He married his sweetheart Virginia on October 1, 1951. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. They lived in Lebanon until they bought Brown's Slaughter House and moved to Scio in 1963. He and Virginia operated the slaughter house for 40 years. He also raised lots of livestock and Border Collie dogs. they hosted the NW Champion Sheep dog trials for over twenty years. Virgil also participated in many sheep dog trials.

Virgil was a member of the Scio Lamb and Wool Fair Association, The Oregon Sheep Growers Association, The Linn County Livestock Association, The Meat Packers Association, Oregon Cattleman's Association, Oregon Sheepdog Society and the Elks Lodge in Lebanon. He also enjoyed square dancing and was a member of Cascade Foothills Squares in Sublimity.

He enjoyed going to all of the livestock auctions in the area and taking care of his animals. He loved to take people for drives around his ranch.

Virgil is survived by his children: Sherri Brown and her partner Mike Cowdrey, Beth and her husband Allen Meyer all of Scio, Steve Brown and his wife Deanna Pittman of Lebanon; four grandchildren: James Templin, Ben Templin and his wife Sophia, Ryan Brown and his wife Dawn, Amber Graves; four great grandchildren: Angela Graves, Makaya Templin, Jonathan and Claire Brown; sisters Rita and Mary; and brother Pete. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia; brothers: Wilbur and Benjamin.

A Potluck Celebration of his life will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29th at ZCBJ Hall in Scio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his name to Oregon Sheep Growers Association. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com