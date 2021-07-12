Violet Doris Trosper

January 24, 1934 - July 8, 2021

Violet was born in Portland Oregon to John and Tina Gustafson, and was later adopted by Arthur and Annes Hope.

On December 27th, 1950 she married the love of her life Paul A. Trosper. They were married for 69 years.

She is survived by her daughter Diana Leslie, eight grandkids and 18 great-grandkids. Violet was preceded in death by her beloved husband Paul, and her two sons Stephan D. Trosper and Mark A. Trosper.

Violet devoted her life to caring for her husband and family. Along side Paul she served on the Benton County election board, went on countless fishing trips and spent many winters after Paul's retirement enjoying the RV life on the Arizona desert.

Violet had a spunky personality that everyone enjoyed and she will be dearly missed.

