August 8, 1933 — December 20, 2018
Viola Melba Jenson, 85, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany surrounded with love by her two sons and daughter and their spouses.
She was born August 8, 1933 in Mountain View, Missouri to Walter and Irene (Holden) Hines.
Viola moved to rural Colorado in the early 1930s before moving to Wyoming in the early 1940s. She moved to Lebanon in the late 1940s where she married Harold Edwin Jenson on June 10, 1950, the love of her life for over 66 years. They moved to Newport in 1958 and in 1983 moved to Reno, Nevada. They retired in 1995 and moved back to Lebanon where she has lived since.
She had worked at the Yaquina Bay Fish Company in Newport for many years. She had also worked in the gift shop at the Nugget Casino in Reno as well as the Kuhn Theater and Coronet’s Dime Store in Lebanon.
Viola enjoyed gardening, painting, and reading. Viola was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed gatherings with friends and family, and was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Jenson on January 2, 2017; granddaughter, Kaylynn Catchpole; sister, Juanita Brown; and her parents.
Viola is survived by sons, Glenn Jenson and his wife, Nancy of Corvallis and Dean Jenson and his wife, Roxanne of Albany; daughter, Kristi Fite and her husband, Dave of Lebanon; brother, Hershel Hines of Salem; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be from 4 — 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 27 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. No services will be held.