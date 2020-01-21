October 4, 1924 — December 31, 2019

Vinnie is now in our Lord’s tender arms after passing away peacefully in her sleep. She lived a life filled with loving, caring, serving and helping others. She was 95 and resided in Portland at the time of her passing.

She leaves behind two of her sisters, Winnie and Marvella; her son Clinton and wife Karon, and daughter Sylvia. She was a loving grandma to five grandchildren; lots of great-grandchildren, and even a few great-great-grandchildren. She was married to William A Pigg in 1941 and was with him until his passing in 1999. She later married again, to Reuben Stepper, and was with him until his passing in 2007.

She will be missed by those she loved, and we’ll miss telling her how much we loved her. May we always remember the love she had for us, and may God grant us all the blessings of his peace as we learn to live with her passing.

The family will hold a memorial service at the Huston Jost Funeral Home, 86 W Grant St., Lebanon, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. She is buried alongside William Pigg at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon.

To send flowers to the family of Vinnie Stepper (Pigg), please visit Tribute Store.

