× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 22, 1962 — June 25, 2020

Victoria (Vickie) Lynn Henshaw-Fonseca, 68, of Lincoln City passed away June 25, 2020 at her son's home in Battle Ground, Washington. In the months leading up to her passing she was surrounded by her husband, sons, sisters, mother, friends and numerous grandchildren. Her bravery in the face of cancer was inspirational.

Vickie was born in Anaconda, Montana on June 22, 1952 to Glenn L. (Freddie) and Alice Henshaw and was the eldest of three daughters. She attended Albany Union High School, but left in her senior year to be with her father who was playing music in Reno, Nevada. She graduated from Wooster High School in Reno in 1970. In her youth, Vickie and her sisters Pam and Glenna sang, played guitar and banjo with Freddie and his band. Highlights include Harold's Club in Reno, Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C., Oakland Naval Hospital and The National Handicapped Convention in Washington D.C. as well as Elks Clubs throughout Oregon.

She worked for an orthopedic surgeon, various banks, dentists and finally at Chinook Winds Casino where she retired in 2017.