November 4, 1974 - April 17, 2023

Victoria Anne Tucker died at her home in Corvallis on April 17, 2023. She was born on November 4, 1974 in Corvallis. She was a life-long resident of Corvallis, graduated from Corvallis High School in 1993. She married Jim Tucker on October 22, 1994 in Corvallis, and they had three children – Daniel, Hannah and Ruth.

Vickie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, she was happy they lived nearby. She had a great smile and good heart – she would help anyone she could. She volunteered at Midway Farms, the food bank, and the local soup kitchen. Vickie liked crocheting – hats, scarves and gloves to give to family members and friends. She enjoyed all animals – specifically raising chickens, goats and rabbits. She liked rock hounding and fishing. Going to the beach was her favorite activity – specifically to Lincoln City.

Vickie is preceded in death by her grandparents Dorothea and Paul Rigor and cousin Josh Kinkade.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Jim Tucker; mother, Anne Rigor, her father, Gary Sullivan and her children Daniel (Kayla) Tucker, Hannah Tucker, and Ruth Tucker and grandchildren: Angela, Waylon, August, and Delilah. She is also survived by her siblings Kaitlin Todd, Brian Sullivan, and Jeremy Sullivan; cousins, Darren Reid, Alice Rigor, Rochel Kinkade, Cheri Kinkade, Ryan Kinkade (Vanessa), as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on May 13, 2023 at 4pm at Taft Waterfront Park in Lincoln City (near Mo's) - please join us in celebrating Vickie's life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Heartland Humane Shelter 398 SW Twin Oaks Cir, Corvallis, OR 97333.