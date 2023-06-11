1947 - 2023

Victor Leon Bartruff, Jr., 75, passed from this life to be with Jesus in eternal paradise at 12:37 p.m., May 29, 2023 at Timberview Care Center in Albany, OR as a result of complications due to recent strokes.

Vic was born to Victor and Juanita Bartruff in Lebanon, OR. He spent his childhood on the family farm in Lacomb and was man of the house since his father was killed in a logging accident when Vic was 3 years old.

Vic's family moved to town in Lebanon when he was high school age. He excelled in school, athletics and social/student government life. Everybody loved Vic.

Vic went to Oregon State University ('71) as a management trainee for US Bank. During that time, he met his wife Carolyn and they married in 1968 and had their first child, Victor III in 1970. In 1973, they had their second child, Elizabeth Ann (Beth) in Salem. Vic started his full-time banking career in Salem and later became the first manager of a newly established branch of US Bank in Cannon Beach. He was successful climbing the managerial ranks of US Bank and eventually became a Vice President in north Portland and then the Woodburn area while living many years in Tualatin.

He moved from US Bank in the early 1990's to be CEO of Bank of Newport, which grew under his guidance to become West Coast Bank (now Columbia Bank). He was loved by his employees and peers. He ended his banking career as CEO/President of Pinnacle Bank in Beaverton. During this time, Vic was honored to be inducted into the Oregon Bankers Association Hall of Fame.

As an earnest Christian, more important to Vic than banking was involvement with the local churches he attended. Countless hours of service to the kingdom of God were given at Seaside First Baptist, Lake Baptist, Creekside Bible, and Redemption Church. He served on many boards and did much business in church endeavors, but also gave financial counseling to church family and served faithfully in physical ways such as helping others to move, fixing appliances and whatever others needed. He also loved to spend time with friends and family golfing and fishing.

Another passion Vic had was Oregon State Beavers' sports. For the past 30 years, he and Carolyn were donors and season ticket holders for Beavers' football, men's and women's basketball and baseball. Go Beavs!

Vic was preceded to Heaven by his daughter Beth in 2010, who presumably greeted him with loving arms upon arrival.

Vic will be greatly missed on this earth by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn, his son, Victor, daughter-in-law, Jeanah, his sister, Cindy (Dave), and their children, Becky (Rian) and Tim (Kim) and their children Louis and Lucy. He will also be dearly missed by Pastor Bryan and Charissa Bernard and their children, Cayden, Piper, Judah, and Tucker, who have become like family over the past 12 years, connected through Vic and Carolyn's daughter, Beth. Vic's kind, patient heart touched a myriad of people throughout his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the college ministry at Redemption Church, 1625 Grant Ave. NW, Corvallis, OR 97330. Vic and Carolyn have a heart for college ministry in Corvallis, as they are both alums and know the value in finding Christian community in college.

A celebration service in honor of Vic's life will be held at Redemption Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Dress is casual, as Vic would have preferred. Jesus loves me, this I know…