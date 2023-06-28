April 3, 1963 - June 20, 2023

Victor John Carlson, 60, owner of Carlson Hardware in Brownsville, passed away at his home on June 20, 2023. Vic was born in Lebanon on April 3, 1963, to Carl E. "Ed" and Merrily (Williams) Carlson. He was raised in the Lebanon and Brownsville area. He graduated from Central Linn High School in 1981. In his younger years, Vic was quite athletic and especially liked baseball. Vic coached and played in a local softball league. He also liked the outdoors, the Oregon coast, and fishing. He loved to BBQ for his family and also loved spending time on the porch with his dog, Bailey.

In his youth he spent time working on his grandparents', Peter and Vivian Williams, farm in Halsey and working with dad, Ed, at Carlson Hardware in Brownsville.

After graduating from high school, Vic joined his father and uncle, Ken Carlson, at Carlson Hardware. With their guidance and training, Vic became a valued employee.

When his father was no longer able to work, Vic took over management, maintaining the same standards and traditions. Vic was the third generation Carlson to own and manage Carlson Hardware, which was established by his grandparents, Carl and Sara Carlson, in 1942. Vic was devoted to the continuation of the 81 year old family business.

Victor married Kimberly Toombs and was blessed with two sons, Kevin Allan of Florida and Kyle Ray of Redmond. He married Angela Huss in 2018.

Victor is survived by his wife, Angela; his sons, Kevin and Kyle (Michelle). His stepchildren; Jason Huss (Sarah) of Redmond, Rachel Huss of Corvallis, Ryan Huss of Brownsville and Tylor Stone (Joelle) of Lebanon, OR. He is also survived by brother Wayne Carlson of Hillsboro, sister Maranda Byram of Halsey and stepmother Julia Carlson of Eugene, four grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, stepdaughter, Caroline Huss and cousin Brent Carlson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Victor's name to the Brownsville Rural Fire District, PO Box 189, Brownsville, OR 97327.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Brownsville, 27910 Seven Mile Lane, Brownsville. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.