Victor C Riley

December 14, 1920- January 25, 2020

Victor was born to Taresa Pigeon and James Riley on December 14, 1920 in the Jesmond Territory, BC. Victor, “Vic”, was actually born under a tree as his mother was traveling on horseback on her way to where his father was working.

Vic was a true cowboy – he left the family’s Bear Creek ranch to work his Uncle’s ranch only to leave it and eventually work on the “Gang Ranch”, the largest ranch in the world at the time. He had a great love for the outdoors and while swimming in a Bay off British Columbia he met his sweetheart, Esther. He would follow her south to the States, and they were married in 1952. They would settle down in Portland. She a Librarian (knowing several languages) and she had a great love for the Opera/Theatre, both loved music. Victor was a longshoreman but still a rancher and had a ranch in North Plains west of Portland, eventually selling it, he would settle down for retirement on Hill View Ranch, Lebanon.