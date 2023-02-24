Vicky Rayburn Wilkinson

March 1, 1955 - January 25, 2023

Vicky was born in Corvallis to Dwayne and Darlene Rayburn. She attended school in Philomath.

She married Bob Wilkinson on Jnaury 29, 1972. They had two children, Alan and Terra.

Vicky is survived by her husband Bob of Philomath, her mother Darlene and stepfather Keith Boggs of Corvallis, daughter Terra Flowers of Albany, son Alan of Lebanon, brother Randy, stepbrother Steve Boggs; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren whom she greatly adored.

Vicky was preceded in death by her father, half brother Terry Boggs and grandson Tyrell Flowers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Philomath City Park on March 25th at 1:00 p.m.