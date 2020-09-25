× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 16, 1928 – September 4, 2020

Veva May (Perry) West, 92-years young, passed quietly on September 4, 2020, surrounded by family. Veva managed smiles right up until the end. The smile that shined throughout her life. Veva was the fourth sister in a family of 5 girls and 2 boys. She is survived by her younger sister, Martha (Perry) Griffin, of Albany, daughters; Linda Nelson, Pamela McParland and Barbara Anderson.

Veva had an exciting life which held many adventures due to moving around the western states with her husband, Robert West (deceased — 2000) and whose employment required transferring frequently. Having been born in the small community of Halsey, Oregon in 1928, Veva attended Albany High School. She met her future husband Robert there and embarked on a life of excitement and change. Relocating to small Oregon communities such as Coos Bay, The Dalles, Junction City, Madras, Rawlins, Wyoming and Worland, Wyoming. During Veva's working career, she was employed in banking, retail sales and many community fundraising activities, including the Red Cross Blood Drive.