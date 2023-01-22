July 16, 1935 - December 8, 2023

Vernon (Hap) Jesse Harry was born July 16, 1935 in Gunter Oregon. He passed away on December 8, 2022 at the age of 87 at his home of almost 50 years in Jefferson, Oregon.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Thelma Catharine Harry, his sons Curtis, Dean, and Brian, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Vernon was proud of his heritage and often spoke of his parents and his 9 siblings. He regularly attended Applegate family reunions and spoke often of it to anyone who would listen.

Vernon served 21 years in the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician. He re-enlisted 3 times and served in both the Vietnam and Korean Wars. He was stationed at Luke AFB, Williams AFB, Edwards AFB, Mountain Home AFB. Vernon was proud to serve his country, and he often spoke of the many good as well as bad experiences during his career in the military.

He enjoyed attending his family and grandchildrens' events, woodworking, gardening, growing daffodils, reading, and watching movies. As a lifelong learner, he studied and collected a large collection of coins and actively researched and invested in the stock market.

Vernon was well organized and kept all kinds of military, personal and financial records, which creates a story of his life from when he was a child to the last days of his life. Vernon appeared to die as a happy and content man. He was a man of honor, commitment, and faithfulness. He will be missed.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 28th at 11 am at the Albany VFW Post 584 1469 Timber St SE, Albany, OR 97322.