Vernita Margaret (Struckmeier) Campbell

April 5, 1930 - July 18, 2023

Vernita, 93 years old, of Albany, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, went tobe with the Lord on Tuesday morning. She was born in Beaver, Oregon, andwas the youngest of 12 children, to Richard and Alma (Powell) Struckmeier. Sheattended Jefferson High school, graduating Valedictorian and was active in theCrabtree church.

Vernita married Allen F. Campbell on March 2, 1952 at the First Christian Churchin Albany, Oregon. They lived most of their married life in Tangent, Oregon. Theyhave 2 daughters, Cyndi and Laurie.

Nita was always busy; she enjoyed gardening, preserving and working on their beautiful flowerbeds. She loved to cook and bake and was famous for hercinnamon rolls. She sewed all her girls clothes and, of course, made matching Easter dresses. She and Allen traveled extensively visiting most of the states, North & South America, Europe and took several cruises. The only time sheslowed down was to read, she did love books. She was very active in church activities, and especially enjoyed baking goodies for coffee hour.

She had a variety of jobs; accountant for Willamette Production Credit Association, Oregon Poultry Association, clerk for 4 school districts and bookkeeping for 5 farming operations, including Glaser farm. She was alsooffice manager and accountant for Holiday Tree farm.

Vernita is survived by her husband, Allen F. Campbell of Albany, daughters Cyndi Griffin (Chris) of Bend and Laurie Campbell of Florence, Colorado. Grandchildren: Lisa Fleming (James) of Bend and David Griffin (Nicole) of Prineville and great grandchildren: Codie Griffin and Paxton Fleming. Onebrother, Glenn Struckmeier (Marge) of Jefferson, Oregon.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her many sisters, one brother, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 19th at 1:00 at Fisher Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association; act.alz.org. or 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601.