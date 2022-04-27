October 14, 1932 to March 21, 2022

Verna "Marie" McVein (nee Carter), age 89, passed away on March 21, 2022 at St. Andrew's Memory Care in Portland, Oregon. Marie was born in Lebanon, Oregon, the daughter of J. Willis and Sylvia (Elliott) Carter, twin sister of Vernon "Dee" Carter, and sister of Robert "Dale" Carter.

She was raised on her father's farm on acreage in and around Lebanon. She attended Gore Elementary School and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1950. Marie was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker for many years before pursuing her career as an administrative secretary for the City of Portland. She retired in 1996.

Marie enjoyed many activities throughout her life. She was an expert in any needlework project, from sewing to knitting to embroidery and everything in between. Photography was one of her passions, and she had quite an eye for landscapes. She loved to travel and had memorable trips to Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas, Wyoming, and throughout Oregon and Washington State. Birdwatching was another passion. She was an avid gardener. And she loved talking about her life on the farm and her family connections to Oregon history.

Marie is survived by her son, James McVein of Vancouver, Washington; daughters Mary McVein of Portland, Oregon, Susan McVein of Chandler, Arizona, Janice Roberts of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Dee and Dale.

Graveside burial of her urn will be performed at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Marie's name to Portland Audubon, 5151 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR 97210, https://audubonportland.org/