June 23, 1982 — October 21, 2018
Vern Lee Clark passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 in his car. For those who knew him, they would call it ironic that a man that always loved cars would come to pass in one.
He is survived by his parents, Vernetta and Loren Clark; siblings, April and Butch Clark; nieces, Melissa Jones and Mariah Roe; and the love of his life, Julie Brendle.
He is remembered for his giving heart and for always tinkering with things. His death fills everyone with heartache no one can heal but his love leaves a memory no one can steal.
A celebration of life is pending.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Springer & Son, 4150 SW 185th Ave, Beaverton, OR, 97007 or to the Santiam Four Wheel Drive Association, PO Box 281, Sweet Home, OR.