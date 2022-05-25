Verlin Perkins

As a young boy Verlin's family lived in the Rocky Mountains at Ward, Colorado, and his love for the mountains and outdoors was kindled in those early years. When the children entered high school, the family moved back to the Denver suburbs. After high school, Verlin worked at a local paint store before enrolling in college at Adams State in southern Colorado. Following his second year of college at Adams State, he visited his brother Wayne for the summer, who had recently moved out to Oregon. He enjoyed the Pacific Northwest so much that he decided to transfer to Oregon State University, majoring in forestry. During his senior year at OSU, he began dating Diana Lowry, a mutual friend through church in Forest Grove, Oregon. After graduating, Verlin and Diana were married and he took a job working with horticulture at Oregon State University, where he learned much about plant pathology. He soon found the need for a higher paying career and applied to Teledyne Wah Chang, a rare metals manufacturer in Albany. Because of his chemistry and lab experience at OSU, he was hired and worked as a research technician there for over 30 years.