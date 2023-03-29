Verle Eugene Stutzman age 86 went to be with the Lord March 27, 2023.

Verle was greeted by his Lord with the words "Welcome Home thou good and faithful Servan".

Verle was born August 1, 1936 in Thurman Colorado, to Harold and Lydia (Rediger) Stutzman. Verle moved with his family at a young age to Brownsville OR. He attended local schools and graduated from Western Mennonite School in 1954.

Verle married Shirley Roth on August 19, 1955 She preceded him in death in 2015.

Verle's desire to farm took him and his family to Pasco, WA in 1963, where he fulfilled that dream by purchasing farm ground both developed and undeveloped. Verle was a visionary and was excited to be one of the earlier in the area to develop and farm desert ground.

Verle was instrumental in starting Columbia Basin Mennonite Church which is still very active in the community now known as Country Christian Center. Country Christian Center is now being pastored by his Oldest Grandson.

Verle's outgoing personality and friendliness impacted many people in the farming community.

After Verle retired, He and Shirley served in surrounding Churches and several years in the Dominic Republic. After Shirley's passing Verle married Evelyn Louise Marner in 2016, and they enjoyed several years of travel.

Verle is survived by his wife Louise Stutzman of Albany, OR, children, Vonda (Dwight) Ropp, Pasco, WA, Brian (LaDonna) Stutzman, Lebanon, OR, Verleen (Roger) Richardson, Pasco WA, Vada (Norm) Pavel, Meridian, Id, 11 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren, One brother Mervin (Muzzy) Stutzman, Albany, OR.

Service to be held 1:00 pm, Friday, March 31,2023 at New Hope Church, Lebanon, OR. Viewing will be held at New Hope Church 1 hour prior to service.

Interment will be at Country Christian Cemetery following the 2:00 PM funeral service April 2, 2023. Country Christian Center 5500 W. Sagemoor Rd. Pasco, WA 99301.