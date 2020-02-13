July 4, 1932 – February 2, 2020

Verle C. Moore, 87, of Raceland, Kentucky, formerly of Albany, passed away Sunday evening February 2,2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Mr. Moore was born July 4, 1932 in Wichita, Kansas, a son of the late Raymond and Julia Miller Moore.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Moore was a self-employed land surveyor and served his country honorably with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 65 years Leila Dehm Moore of Raceland, sons Michael (Karen) Moore of Sandy, Oregon, David Moore of Albany, daughters Jacqueline Moore (Kirk) Howell of Sparks, Nevada, Karen Moore (Rick) Melton of Raceland, Kentucky; sister Barbara Atkisson of Portland, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at the First Church of God 1225 SW 15th Ave in Albany, on Friday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m.

Steen Funeral Home Ashland, Kentucky has been entrusted with interment in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery near Ashland, Kentucky.