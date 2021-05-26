Veril "Van" Volk, PhD

Veril "Van" Volk passed away on May 19, 2021, at the age of 82 at home in Corvallis. He was born November 18, 1938, in Montgomery, Alabama, and spent his childhood in Auburn, Alabama, Wooster, Ohio, and Worthington, Ohio. Van earned his Boy Scout Eagle Award in 1954 and graduated from Worthington High School in 1956. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Soil Science at Ohio State University in 1960 and 1961, respectively. He served in the Air National Guard and was activated to Germany in 1961-1962. Van followed in the footsteps of his father and two uncles to earn his doctorate in Soil Science at the University of Wisconsin in 1966. He joined the faculty at Oregon State University in 1966, where he taught soil chemistry and continued as Associate Director of the Oregon Agricultural Experiment Station. He enjoyed his work travels abroad (Kuwait, Albania, India, etc.) and throughout the U.S. He retired in 1998 and was elected a Fellow of the American Society of Agronomy.