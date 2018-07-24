Subscribe for 17¢ / day

February 7, 1925 — July 21, 2018

Vergene Davenport, 93, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday.

She was born in Portland to Harry K. and Leora Rose (Nye) Miller. She has lived in Oregon for her entire life. She spent 60 years in Sweet Home.

Vergene was a member of the Sweet Home Elkettes, Elks pinochle club, Pineway Lady's Club and Fir Lawn Lutheran Church. She worked at Bradens Department Store.

She enjoyed golfing, playing cards and was very artistic.

Vergene is survived by her daughter, Theresa and her husband, Bob Pickett of Sweet Home; son, Dennis and his wife, Linda Davenport of Florida; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Davenport in 1990.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Safe Haven.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

