Vera Jean Richey

October 4, 1930 – September 19, 2021

Vera was born Vera Jean Isom in Blanchard, Oklahoma to Gertrue and Wilburn Isom.

At Blanchard High, Vera played varsity basketball, sang with the Glee Club, was a member of the Honor Society and Jack's girlfriend. As a junior, she was Blanchard High's "all around girl."

Vera married Jack Richey on July 3, 1948, in their hometown of Blanchard then promptly moved west settling in Corvallis and Albany. Together they raised four children, Jacque, Larry, Tony, and Ron, and celebrated 70 years of marriage. Vera worked side by side with her husband Jack attending to the "books" for Richey's Markets. She and Jack enthusiastically supported the Corvallis Boys and Girls Club and American Legion Baseball while rooting for the Beavers.

Vera was happiest when surrounded by family, gardening, partying with dear friends, traveling with Jack, and working loose slots at the casino.

Vera is survived by her son Ron, son Tony and daughter-in-law Kerry, daughter Jacque and son-in-law Chris McKay and 17 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Sherry and Dean Freeman. Jack passed in 2018 and son Larry passed in 2014.