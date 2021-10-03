November 4, 1921 - August 1, 2021

Vera Helen LeVee Purtzer, mother, grandmother and baker of sweet delicacies and warm hearts, passed into the great hereafter on August 1, 2021.

Her 100 years on earth were dedicated to the baking of cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls and pies, caring for her family, and taking trips to the Oregon coast and casinos.

Vera was raised as one of nine children on a farm property that now hosts the Rite Aid on 9th Street in Corvallis. In the 1960s, she taught Sunday school at the First Methodist Church on Monroe.

Vera warmly opened her home to visitors from across the planet, and also to her grandchildren. She loved picking fresh berries for jam, looking at family photos, sewing and crafting, and hosting friends like The Hanson family of Corvallis (formerly of Denmark) for card games every Saturday night.

As a grandmother, her generosity was limitless, and so was the love for her from every one of her grandchildren.