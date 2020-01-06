June 7, 1928 — December 9, 2019
Vera Chipman Bowers, 91, of Albany, passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House.
The daughter of Frank and Mary (Super) Glaser, she was born in Jefferson.
Vera was a "Master" in all her hobbies including gardening, sewing and lapidary.
Vera is survived by her daughter, Debby (Dave) Moorman; sons, Jan (Gail) Chipman and Chris (Robin) Chipman; brothers, Dennis and Roger; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Harold Chipman in 2006, Donald Bowers in 2015, and sister, Wanda. Sister Roberta passed away December 10, 2019.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. January 23 at South Albany Community Church.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Gideons International in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
Service information
1:00PM
2418 Geary SE
Albany, OR 97322