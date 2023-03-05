January 17, 1922 - February 26, 2023

Velma Cosler, 101, of Albany, Oregon passed away at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House Sunday, February 26th. Velma was born to William and Zella Vitek on January 17, 1922 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. In 1930 Velma, her brother, mother, and father left Stillwater and bought a property on Bush Creek, Crawsfordsville, OR. After graduating from Sweet Home High School in 1939 Velma attended business school in Portland and then began a secretarial career, spending the majority of her time at the U.S. National Bank in Albany.

Velma married Claude Cosler on June 14, 1942 in Hoquiam, WA and they built their Albany home in 1947 where Velma resided for 75 years until her death.Velma lived a life of giving. Her generosity extended from being a Sunrise School room mother and Albany Garden Club member to volunteering at Albany Hospital and Senior Center Quilters. Her propensity for giving carried over to her family, with each of her grandkids receiving a handmade quilt upon graduation and everyone from kids to great-grandkids adorning a hand knit Christmas stocking on their mantle. Even at 101 she filled her days knitting dish cloths and received joy when someone would accept and use them.

She spent 75 years in the home Claude built, hosting family gatherings and holiday celebrations around the family dining room table and baking "featherbed yeast rolls" and homemade pies. Her home and garden gave her many hours of pleasure "just watching things grow." Backyard bird watching from her window bench became a comforting pastime after the loss of her husband of 66 years. She was certain the pair of doves that would visit would make eye contact as she remembered Claude.

Velma is survived by her son, Bill Cosler of Cottage Grove, OR, daughters Sandy (Jerry) Ashby of Federal Way, WA, and Cindy (Tony) Sullivan of Albany; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Zella Vitek, brother Victor, husband Claude, and daughter-in-law Larue.

A private family gathering will be held at Willamette Memorial Park Mausoleum. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at the family home this summer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.fishofalbany.com.

This obituary can also be found at www.aasum-dufour.com.