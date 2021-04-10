June 29, 1940 - March 31, 2021
Vanda Lee Pulver, 80, of Albany went home to be with the Lord on March 31st. She went peacefully while surrounded by her loving family.
Vanda was born on June 29, 1940 in Omarsville, Kentucky to Arthur and Jessie Lee (Wooten) Poe. While still a young child, she moved with her family to Sweet Home. She lived the remainder of her life in the Willamette Valley.
She married James A. Pulver on September 11, 1965. Together they raised four children, teaching them the value of an honest day's work, the joy of having fun together, playing games together, the importance of sticking together during good times and bad, which resulted in a priceless gift that can never be lost...having a close knit loving family.
Vanda was a life long crafter, enjoying working with her hands. She loved creating beautiful hand-made items and gifting them to her friends and family. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking/baking, bowling on various leagues, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: Teresa Pulver of Albany, Todd and Kathy Pulver of Lacomb, Shirley Taylor of Albany, Penny and Gary Cooke of Lebanon; three sisters: Pat Tuma of Hillsboro, Eva Poe of Corvallis, Candace Atto of Happy Camp, California; uncle, Tom Brewer of Beaverton; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and 15 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents, Arthur and Jessie, and her brother, Arthur Poe Jr.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com