April 3, 1930 – June 16, 2022

Valerie Kerber Nichols, 92, of Corvallis, died June 16, 2022 at her home in Corvallis with her family at her side.

Valerie was born in Portland, Oregon on April 3, 1930, the daughter of Wilmer and Olga (Peter) Kerber. She was raised in Portland, attending Franklin High School.

After attending Oregon State College majoring in Home Economics, she married Richard (Dick) Nichols on September 15, 1951. The couple then moved to the east coast for several years before returning to Corvallis, Oregon in the late 1950's.

She was known for her intellect and artistry, which she applied in multiple different areas to bless many. She was very active with Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, holding a number of alumni positions over the years. Valerie led the Alpha Delta Pi Annual Antique Show for many years and had a deep appreciation for things of old, but importantly, the story behind all things. Valerie was particularly well known in the community for her family recipe, homemade vanilla. Being an ardent student of history, she held a passion for genealogy. She charted an extensive family lineage, including pioneer ancestors that established the Applegate Trail.

Valerie invested most in her children, from being a Den Mother to Cub Scouts to a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. Her artistic expressions were boundless and was realized in many forms – from craft projects to tole painting, macrame, floral arranging to seasonal decoration of her home.

Her love for Jesus lives on! Her colors were purple, for royalty as a daughter of The Most High King, and yellow for the roses she held on her wedding day to Dick.

She is survived by her sons Kevin (Seattle) and Lanson (Olathe, Kansas), and daughter Heather Grimm (Corvallis), 13 beloved grandchildren (Taylor, Delacy, Bryan, Josephine, Sophia, Benjamin, Samuel, Keegan, Daniel, Seth, Kip, Tiger and Noelle), and 13 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Nichols, and son, Lindsey Nichols.

A funeral service and public viewing will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at NW Hills Community Church. Private burial is at Crystal Lake Cemetery. Please call McHenry Funeral Home for further information regarding services.