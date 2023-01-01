Valerie Deanna Vike

May 17, 21937—November 6, 2022

Valerie was born May 17, 1937, in Eugene, Oregon, the first of three children of Val and Betty Gardner. Although named after her father, from the beginning she went by Deanna. She lived in the Eugene–Springfield area until the age of nine, and then Bellfountain, where she completed eighth grade. The family moved to Corvallis in time for Valerie to start ninth grade. Valerie loved the years she lived in Corvallis, and they remained there just long enough for Valerie to graduate from Corvallis high school.

Valerie attended the University of Oregon, majoring in sociology, and graduated in 1959. During those four years, her days were centered around the university, studying, hanging out with friends, study groups at the student union and of course coffee and cokes at The Side. It was at the student union where Valerie met Floyd Vike during her junior year. From that day forward it was Valerie and Floyd. In the spring of 1959, the two became engaged. They had a Christmas wedding on December 26 of that year.

Valerie and Floyd moved to Dallas when Floyd got a job with Willamette Valley Logging Company. As Floyd’s career progressed, with what was to become Willamette Industries, they moved to Albany, then Bend, and back to Albany. They had three children and settled in Albany for over 30 years. Valerie was focused on her children and involved with their school and after school activities as well as many groups and organizations. She belonged to the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women, serving on the boards of both groups. She joined the Unity Church and was on the board of directors when the group was establishing itself in the Corvallis community. Eventually, she was to become involved in many book clubs, and study groups, each of which she remained active in for long periods of time.

By the late 1980s Valerie (as everyone called her now) was entering her fifties. Life was moving forward in a different direction. She started traveling to far off places. She biked in Rome, hiked in Switzerland, kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland, celebrated the Oktoberfest in Munich, did the London theater scene, rode a gondola in Venice, swam in the Mediterranean, and had tea at the Ritz. Many of these adventures were with her sister-in-law Carolyn Vike who was a wonderful traveling companion. She traveled with four of her grandchildren in 2015 to Paris and London for the trip of a lifetime. She called them ‘top of the mountain’ experiences.

Valerie loved living in Oregon. She loved the soft green rolling hills, the pristine mountains, and the changing seasons. She loved the ocean and long walks on the beach. She loved the mist lifting off the fields on cool summer mornings, as well as hot summer days. Valerie was proud of her Oregon heritage. Her great-great grandparents, Abner Davis and Sarah Gardner, came to Oregon on a wagon train in 1853 and settled in the Fox Valley area, east of Salem. Valerie and Floyd’s ashes will rest together in the Lone Oak Cemetery in Stayton. She will be in the company of three sets of great-grandparents, one grandmother, her parents, and countless other uncles and cousins spanning the generations. Valerie’s life was grounded in Oregon.

Valerie was preceded in death by her husband in 2011. She is survived by her children, Chris (Heidi) Vike, Leslie (Dave) Johnson, and John Vike, as well as five much loved grandchildren, Victoria, Veronica, Kari, Spencer and Johnny. She also leaves behind siblings Jim (Sue) Gardner, and Penny (JJ) McLeod; sisters-in-law Carolyn (Gary d.2012) Vike and Marla (Ted) Ahre; nieces Andrea, Rachel, Sophie, and Marit; nephews Joe, Jake and Jamie. She is survived by her feline companion Spooky.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 22nd at 1 p.m. at the Tumwater Ballroom at the Museum of the Oregon Territory. 211 Tumwater Drive, Oregon City, OR 97045. Please RSVP or share a memory at https://everloved.com/life-of/valerie-vike/

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/) or the Boys and Girls Club of Albany (https://bgc-albany.org/).