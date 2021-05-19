Valentine M Hellman

January 23, 1942 - May 12, 2021
Valentine (Val) Hellman was born on January 23, 1942 to Valentine J. and Theresia Hellman in Glen Ullin, North Dakota. He grew up the next to the youngest in a large family. His father died when he was not quite two years old. Val spent his earlier years on the family farm on the outskirts of Glen Ullin. He played multiple sports while attending Glen Ullin High School where he graduated in 1961. He went on to serve in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965. He moved to Oregon after his years in the service. Val met his wife Teresa while they were both working in the custodial department at Oregon State University where he worked for 30 years and was a big Beaver fan. Val loved ice cream, peanuts, polka music, babies, and his family. He spent many happy hours babysitting grandchildren and enjoyed family gatherings. He made good friends when he walked at the mall every morning. He was a lifelong Catholic and passionate about his faith. He was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Albany.
Val is survived by his wife Teresa of Albany; daughter Lisa Hellman (Denver) of Tucson, Arizona; sons Valentine E. Hellman (Heather) of Beaverton, and Timothy Hellman of Beaverton; daughter Katie Monaco (Andrew) of Corvallis; and son Thomas Hellman of Albany; grandchildren Tabitha and Elijah Hellman, and Eugene, Justin, and Hailey Monaco. He is also survived by sister Clara Lagler; brothers Jim Hellman, Eugene Hellman, and Matt Hellman; and sister Claudia Hellman. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary Wolf, and brothers Tom, Joe, Jack, Larry, George, and Ernest Hellman.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, Oregon at 11am on Friday, May 21. Graveside Service will follow at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany, Oregon.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).