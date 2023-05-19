Val Townsend died peacefully at home on May 12, 2023 after a brief illness. Val was born in Redmond, OR, as Alta Valrene Faulkner on August 8, 1934 to Mollie and Clarence Faulkner.

She grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1952. Two weeks after graduation, she married Clarence (Ron) Townsend. After Ron's graduation from college, the family lived in Anaheim and Whittier, CA. Val worked as a florist and was an avid gardener. Val actively volunteered in the Children's Home Society in Southern California, helping to provide family support for children. She raised her three children and was a Girl Scout leader, affectionately called "Henri" by her troop and kids. On returning to Oregon in 1974, Val and Ron lived on a small farm in Jefferson, where Val continued her gardening and floral business. Val's dried flowers and Christmas ornaments were widely praised.

After retirement, Val moved to the coast, living in South Beach, and becoming an OSU Master Gardener. She was very active in the Seal Rock Garden Club. Val and Ron enjoyed local trips with the Newport Elks Camper Club, and international travel all over the world. Val particularly enjoyed safaris throughout Africa and was notably fond of giraffes.

Val was preceded in death by her son, Allen, and granddaughter Janelle.

She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Ron; children Ronald (Susan Townsend) and Dyan Biggs; grandchildren Isaac, Nicole, and Danny; and great-grandchildren David, Sam, Rhea, Leo, and Charlie. Her infectious grin, humor and charm will be missed by all who knew her.