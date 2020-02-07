June 13, 1926 - January 6, 2020

V. Penelope (Pennie) Willis passed away on January 6, 2020, at the age of 93, surrounded by loving family. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on June 13, 1926, daughter of Thomas E. and Era (Viers) Ormand. She attended schools and Business College there.

She married Phillip W. Willis on October 26, 1945, at the Opalaka Naval Air Base in Miami, Florida. After returning to Iowa City, the Willise’s were involved in land development and design and building of houses, apartment buildings, and commercial structures there. Iowa City named a street "Willis Drive."

They moved to the Eugene area in 1971, where Pennie was employed by medical practices before retiring to Florence in 1989. She returned to Eugene in 2001 following her husband's death and moved to Albany in 2014, where she lived the rest of her life.

Survivors include one son, Mitchell J. Willis (Burns), and two daughters, Kim C. Craig (Eugene) and Shelley D. Willis (Albany). Pennie was blessed with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Willamette Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3750 Barger Drive, Eugene, on February 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a contribution in Pennie's memory to Greenhill Humane Society in Eugene.

